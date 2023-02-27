Kate Middleton Reminded Us Why She’s the Queen of Classic Fashion by Channeling Princess Diana’s Exact Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Diana is gone, but never forgotten in the royal family, especially when it comes to fashion. Kate Middleton’s latest nod to her late mother-in-law is through a houndstooth coat that she wore to the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff on Saturday.

This is a coat the Princess of Wales has on royal repeat from one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker. The red-and-white houndstooth print has big red buttons and hits her just above the knees. She paired it with a chic black turtleneck, black leather gloves, and a white handbag. She kept her legs warm on the chilly day in black tights and shortie black boots. The last time royal fans saw this coat on her, was at an event in 2018 while she was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales attends the Wales vs England Six Nations Rugby.

MEGA.

Princess Diana wore a similar look for the first time in 1990 at the christening of Princess Eugenie. The cropped jacket by Moschino was a red, white, and black houndstooth print that she styled in a way that was very reminiscent of that fashion era. Diana paired the coat with a black-and-white houndstooth pencil skirt, a black turtleneck, a red hat with a black band, black gloves, and red-and-black heels.

Princess Diana with Prince William at Sandringham after the christening of Princess Eugenie.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images.

While some royal watchers love it when Kate honors Diana through fashion, some critics call it cosplaying and are a little creeped out by the practice. However, fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen described it as “a beautiful comparison” to The Toronto Star in 2018. “The effect on the public of [seeing Kate wearing outfits that remind us of Diana] is that Princess Diana lives on through Kate Middleton, that she’s almost carrying on her legacy,” she explained. It’s subliminal branding for the royal family and with Kate being the palace superstar at the moment, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more moments like this in the future.

