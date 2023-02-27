Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Is the Definition of Chic in This Plunging White Look for Her New Rag & Bone Ad

Fast and Furious star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker’s latest campaign is her most sensational, moody one yet — and we’re obsessed!

If you’ve been on Instagram the past few days, then chances are you saw photos of Meadow looking stunning and fierce for her new campaign. As you can see in the photos here, Walker is channeling her inner supermodel in these stunning photos for the luxury brand Rag & Bone, and no one can take their eyes off of the ethereal beauty.

In the first photo from Rag & Bone (and arguably the most viral!), we see Meadow looking spellbinding in a plunging, oversized white suit, where she gives her best smolder to the camera and ditches her iconic blunt bob for a wispier look. Next, we get a close-up shot of her, looking ethereal by showing off her radiant skin and strong eyebrows, followed by more moody snapshots of her in a trench coat, then in a white tank top, and even a profile shot that shows off her amazing cheekbones.

For those who don’t know, back in 2017, Meadow followed her passion for modeling, signing with DNA Models, and has worked with brands like Proenza Schouler, Givenchy, Tiffany & Co, Stella McCartney, and Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, to name a few.

In a previous interview with Vogue, she talked about her confidence and her advice for people working on building their own. “Do what makes you feel good about yourself and try to shut out the rest. I’m not the most confident person in the world, but I have to bring myself back to that. If you keep those feelings of insecurity and not feeling confident in your head for too long, it becomes so real,” she said. “It’s good to talk to people, especially with someone you feel comfortable talking to who understands and knows you. They will be able to recognize the things that make you happy and what you like about yourself.”

