The Cast of Parks & Rec Had the Most Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Reunion at the SAG Awards

It’s been almost eight years since NBC’s Parks and Recreation went off the air, but it’s great to know the cast still loves each other. At the 2023 SAG Awards, the cast had a mini reunion with Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott, who were all in attendance at the glitzy Hollywood event.

Poehler and Scott joined each other onstage to present at the show, but once they returned to their seats, Plaza made sure to photobomb their adorable snapshot. Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt looked their best in their formalwear but leave it to April Ludgate to spoil the moment — it’s exactly how you would expect the deliciously zany Pawnee, Indiana citizens to act all these years later.

There have been rumblings for quite a few years now that the cast is up for a reboot, but nothing has come to fruition so far. In 2018, Ellen DeGeneres asked Poehler and Nick Offerman whether they would be up for resurrecting their characters again. She jumped in right away, “Anytime.” Offerman joked, “We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back.”

Don’t worry, Offerman is totally up for jumping back into Ron Swanson’s shoes on Parks and Rec. Poehler elaborated as a producer on the show, “I’ll speak for everybody and say we’ll all do it.” Well, who is going to pick it up? (Cough, cough, Peacock?) Maybe this mini-SAG Awards meet-cute will inspire a few studio executives to finally make this magical cast come together once again.

