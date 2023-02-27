Emily Blunt’s Channeled Her Inner Mermaid With This Daringly Naked Cherry-Red SAG Awards Gown

Emily Blunt knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet that would make Miranda Priestly proud. The Devil Wears Prada star made sure that her daring look at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet was haute couture as she made a stunning appearance with husband John Krasinski by her side.

The cherry-red mermaidcore gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta, had floral appliqués running in a swirled pattern down her fit body. Upon closer look at the details, Blunt’s dress also had peek-a-boo panels that gave off hint of the very trendy naked look that everyone is wearing this season. The ensemble hugged her gorgeous curves and flowed down in a tight fit down to the floor. She chose dewy makeup with a pop of red on her lips and soft waves in her blonde hair.

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Over the years, the 40-year-old actress has “become a bit more bold with color and print” as she’s grown more confident on the red carpet. “I was a bit more tentative when I first started out,” Blunt admitted to InStyle. “Now, I love to embrace the spectacle of it, because it is an alien thing and an otherworldly thing to be photographed like that on the red carpet and have people screaming at you, so I might as well make a spectacle of it rather than look like myself.”

Blunt now has her red-carpet style nailed down, thanks to her longtime stylist, Jessica Paster. They’ve been together for almost two decades because she finds that “it’s nice to collaborate” when it comes to fashion. It looks like this dynamic duo got it right once again — Blunt looked fierce and fashionable at the SAG Awards.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time: