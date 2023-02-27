Zendaya’s Dramatic Dusty Pink SAG Awards Gown Is Bringing Us to Our Knees

Zendaya has done it again by stealing the show at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. After taking our breath away the night before at the NAACP Awards, she wore another show-stopping gown that was completely different from the contemporary design on Saturday.

The Euphoria star worked with her uber-talented stylist Law Roach to pick out the stunning dusty-rose gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino. Zendaya was complete perfection in a timeless ensemble that harkens back to old Hollywood glamor. The strapless dress was tailored to hug her body as satin roses cascaded down the train. Her skin had a dewy glow as the makeup was kept clean and simple and her hair had soft waves that framed her face. Of course, every formal evening needs a bit of ice, and she went for a dramatic diamond necklace, cuff and tiny studs to cap off her unbelievable look.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Zendaya has become one of the top celebs in Hollywood for designers to dress and she enjoys the process with Roach guiding her style every step of the way. “I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2022. “I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach].”

There’s one thing she always makes sure of when dressing for a big event, and it’s about staying authentic in the moment. “Be true to yourself. Knowing who you are and what you stand for is important, but don’t be afraid to evolve,” she explained. “Always try to focus on creating and doing things that genuinely make you happy, things that feel good in your gut and your heart, and you really can’t go wrong.” That philosophy is making Zendaya a star who is a must-see at any red-carpet event.

Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet: