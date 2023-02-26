Every Celebrity at the SAG Awards Is Receiving This Gorgeous Black Orchid Candle — & You Can Buy It For Less Than $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one behind-the-scenes item, we like to hear about is those mysterious gift bags. What kind of swag are the celebrities getting at the SAG Awards this year? Well, we have a little inside scoop for you, and not only does it look chic, but it also smells delicious.

This year the Screen Actors Guild Award nominees will be receiving a candle that is very affordable — we are talking $12.87! It’s a Better Homes & Gardens Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle that is available from Walmart from the Better Homes & Gardens collection. Get ready for the scrumptious scents of “black orchid, lotus, blackberry, wild rose, patchouli flower, and amber resin, with hints of dark cedarwood, vanilla bean, and smoked musk” all blended together.

Better Homes & Gardens Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle. Walmart.

Better Homes & Gardens Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle $12.87 Buy now

The 13-ounce candle is made of a paraffin wax blend that will work perfectly in any room of your home. It features a wooden wick that makes amazing crackling sounds when it is lit. The highly fragranced candle should give you approximately 65 hours of burn time and you can recycle the vessel and use it for something else once that candle is done.

If Black Orchid & Lotus isn’t your jam when it comes to scenes, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Amber & Saffron, Cedar Leaf & Sage, Palm Leaves & Papaya, and Myrtle & Fern are all scent options. So, make your home smell as good as Jamie Lee Curtis’ living room (yes, she’s getting one this year), and head on over to buy your Better Homes & Gardens Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle now.

