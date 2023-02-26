This Unexpected Parent Trap Reunion on the SAG Awards Red Carpet Will Have You in Your 90s’ Feelings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 SAG Awards red carpet gave millennial something to feel very nostalgic about and make you miss every minute of your 1990s childhood: a Parent Trap reunion. Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter took her co-star from the 1998 film, Elaine Hendrix, as her date to the show.

The fabulous part of this besties date between Chessy and Meredith in 2023 is that fact that the women coordinated their outfits. Walter wore a gorgeous, form-fitting old Hollywood black gown and Hendrix looked beautiful in a sharply tailored tuxedo. Their appearance together made everyone squeal on Twitter.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter still being best friends all these years after The Parent Trap truly is the most wonderful thing ever #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7PWg0G5OsT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 26, 2023

One user was in complete shock, like all of us, at first, writing, “LISA ANN WALTER TURNED UP AT THE SAG AWARDS WITH ELAINE HENDRIX YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME.” No, we aren’t kidding at all. Another added, “Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter giving us something to talk about! Lindsay Lohan your moms are here, where are you???” OK, technically Chessy was the family nanny, but we know what a good mom figure she was. But one Twitter account was in their warm fuzzy feels about the bonded friendship, noting, “Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter still being best friends all these years after The Parent Trap truly is the most wonderful thing ever.”

The awards show season can be a long one for both viewers and the actors, but when it brings us unexpected duos like this — we all rejoice. Now, this red-carpet reunion only gives us hope that Lindsay Lohan will pop up and join these incredible women. We need (and deserve) this full-circle moment.

