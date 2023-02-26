Mindy Kaling Stole the Show in This Curve-Hugging & Plunging Gothic Gown at the 2023 PGA Awards

It’s no surprise when Mindy Kaling steps out on the red carpet in something showstopping, but her latest look is something out of a gothic dream we don’t want to wake up from!

On Feb 25, stars from all over arrived at the Beverly Hilton to honor their colleagues at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards, including Kaling! Truly, Kaling stole the show in her ensemble, and if you don’t believe us, check out the photos below:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In the photos, we see the Office star looking as enchanting as can be in her plunging black velvet dress, which was actually a custom Monique Lhuillier gown that was styled by Molly Dickson (with the help of assistants Jenna Anne Filingeri and Clarke Siobhan!) The stunning gown perfectly hugged her figure, and no one could take their eyes off of her throughout the night. She paired the showstopping look with glittering De Beers diamonds on her neck and ears, along with black Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Now with this look, it’s also all about the details because, from her hair to her makeup, it was all so spellbinding. She had her long black locks done in old Hollywood curls courtesy of Marc Mena, and her makeup done by Eva Kim Beauty. For her makeup, she had dramatic eyes with long lashes, sparkling bronze shadows, and glossy brown lips to top it all off!

So as we stated earlier, Kaling received the Norman Lear Prize for Achievement in Television at the Producers Guild Awards. She was given this esteemed honor for her outstanding work in television all of these years, with Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line saying in a press release to Variety, “Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling‘s immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth.” Truly, she deserved this!

(Also, can we talk about how she brought BJ Novak as her date? Fans are losing it, and you can see the sweet photos HERE on her Instagram!)

The Mindy Project alum previously told Good Morning America that she feels “so much more happy and confident after having children.” She added that each year, she grows more confident in everything she does. She said, “In each subsequent year of my life, I’m just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed at that.”

