Kim Kardashian Channels Jessica Rabbit in a Spellbinding & Curve-Hugging Red Look for Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian looks like an IRL Jessica Rabbit right now, and fans are actually losing it over the photos.

On Feb 25, the SKIMS founder shared a stunning snapshot of herself while going to the Dolce & Gabbana show for Milan Fashion Week, and get ready for your jaw to drop when you see it. See the photo from her Instagram story below:

Kim Kardashian IG Story.

In the showstopping photo, we see the Kardashians star channeling her own, more vampy version of Jessica Rabbit in this sparkling red Dolce & Gabbana two-piece. She’s leaning against an ornate red wall as she shows off her sunkissed skin and killer curves that are accentuated by the two-piece look.

Along with having her black curls down, she paired the look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana mini-purse, red stiletto nails, black leather mules, and black cross necklaces.

This may be one of our favorite looks from her yet, and seriously, is anyone else getting Jessica Rabbit vibes?!

For those that don’t know, Jessica Rabbit is the iconic, voluptuous cartoon character from the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? We’ve seen a lot of stars lately channel her in the past year, from Sofia Vergara’s curve-hugging red dress for America’s Got Talent to Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney’s gown for the Berlin Film Festival.

But back to Kardashian: In a previous interview with We Are Supported By podcast, she explained how her mindset changed about being more confident as she grew older. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you,” she said. “That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

