This Royal’s Surprising Appearance in Los Angeles Solidifies the Report That They’re Considering Moving to the US 

Remember how everyone lost it when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Calif? Well, everyone has been slowly losing it over the prospect of Princess Eugenie being their neighbor, and while many brushed it off as a rumor, there’s more to the story.

In photos obtained by Town & Country, Eugenie was just seen in a Frieze LA Preview in Santa Monica only a few days ago. For those that don’t know what this is, it’s an art exhibit, and with Eugenie previously working with the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth for years, it makes sense that she’d be in the know on all things art.

However, the fact that Santa Monica is only a two-hour drive away from where Harry and Meghan are, has raised a lot of eyebrows. Many are wondering, “Could this move really be happening? Was she viewing houses too?” Only time will tell, but this secret Calif visit definitely solidifies that Eugenie’s US move could be on the table.

In case you missed it: friends and sources previously told DailyMail that Harry and Meghan have been sending Eugenie details of homes near them in Calif. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank split their time from Portugal (for his job) and Britain, where they stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. However, with news of a second child on the way, many have been speculating that the soon-to-be family of four may want to be closer to Eugenie’s beloved cousin and his family.

