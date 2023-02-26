Emily Ratajkowski Was Just Seen Out With This Former Fling Amid Eric André Breakup Rumors

Just when we thought things with Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André were heating up, it seems she’s moved on to another former flame: DJ Orazio Rispo.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the My Body author and Rispo were looking quite happy, and quite cozy, making their way out of a wine bar from their night out on Feb 24. (The day prior, Page Six also obtained photos of Rispo smooching a mystery woman, showing that he’s probably looking for more flings like Ratajkowski!)

Ratajkowski and Rispo were first linked together four months ago, seen smooching on the streets of NYC. They seemingly dated throughout her fling with Pete Davidson as well, since they were seen out together so much, and fast-forward to now, it seems they’re back on.

Ever since Ratajkowski’s divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, she’s been seen having a great time with people like Davidson, Rispo, Jack Greer, and most recently (and unexpectedly) with André. However, it seems that after their NSFW Instagram debut, the pair may have already called it quits.

Only days after their social media debut, Ratajkowski uploaded a TikTok indicating her and the Eric André Show star’s “situationship” ended.

(And if you look in the comments, a bunch of people also realized André is back on Raya, the exclusive, membership-based dating app!)

Related story Brad Pitt’s Family-Oriented Step With Ines de Ramon Proves This May Be More Serious Than Anyone Thought

On a previous episode of her High Low podcast, she talked about how the paparazzi are playing a big part in how dating has been so difficult. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there are pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.

