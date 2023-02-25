Paris Jackson’s Newest Project Shows She’s Ready to Embrace a ‘Loud’ & ‘Fun’ New Era We’ve Never Seen From Her

This is not a drill: Paris Jackson just released a new single, and it’s showing her new, louder era!

The Space Between actor recently talked to People about how she’s changing up her sound for her new, upcoming album (and how her single shows that!) “I used the same [sound] mixer, so there is definitely a cohesiveness with the first two singles, but this one is a bit more influenced by bands like the Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Interpol,” she said. “It’s a little bit louder, it’s more fun. But in terms of the songwriting aspect, it’s still the same acoustic folk approach that I always take when I’m writing.”

If you’re as glued to her social media as we are, then you definitely know we’re talking about her new song “bandaid.” (Get ready to add it to your playlists because you’ll definitely be listening to it on repeat!)

In the same interview, she added that the “goal” is to release a new album, saying, “I have enough [songs] that are already recorded and ready to go that would make an album. In terms of how many [songs] I have written, I don’t even know how many I have. Dozens, maybe.”

As many people know, Jackson started her official musical journey in 2020, releasing her debut album in the same year called wilted. Since then, she’s released multiple singles and even a surprise EP in 2022 called the lost. She’s been touring and going on gigs left and right, solidifying that she’s truly got her father’s musical spirit in her.

We truly can’t wait to see what she does next in her career!