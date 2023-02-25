Noah Cyrus Confidently Freed the Nipple in a Showstopping Mesh Look for Milan Fashion Week

We’re pretty positive that the Cyrus genes are filled with the “be daring as can be” trait, and it’s something we seriously love from the family, especially when it comes to Noah Cyrus and her insanely gorgeous, head-turning fashion sense.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, Cyrus arrived at the star-studded Milan Fashion Week in an eye-catching, spellbinding mesh ensemble that let her free the nipple in style. As you can see in the photos, we see Cyrus is absolutely rocking a sheer, black mesh hooded dress that shows off her killer curves and bare bust. Along with the mesh look, she’s wearing a tiny back thong and knee-high leather boots to complete the sensational look.

Now, we know Cyrus isn’t afraid to push the envelope with her fashion choices (remember last month’s baby blue dress where she freed the nipple?!) But we seriously adore this edgy naked dress look for the Ponyo star.

The Gen Z fashion icon and Hardest Part singer has opened up about her struggles with confidence in the past, with the plights of being a child star and feeling like she was in her sister Miley Cyrus’ shadow. However, she’s really blossomed into her own, and is taking both the fashion and music world by storm.

In a previous and rare interview with Seventeen, she talked about her fashion choices and body confidence, saying, “I normally feel insecure in tighter clothes, but right now I’m in a place where I’m actually happy with my body. The second I realized that weight and all that stuff doesn’t matter—it’s whatever makes you happy—it changed my life.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who proudly freed the nipple.

