Paul Bettany Proves He’s Wife Jennifer Connelly’s Biggest Fan in This Super-Rare & Sweet Shoutout

We love seeing couples be each other’s biggest fans when it comes to their work, no matter how long they’ve been together. After over 20 years together, it’s clear that Paul Bettany is still Jennifer Connelly’s number-one fan!

On Feb 24, the Avengers: Age of Ultron star shared a pic of his airplane antics with the caption, “Sometimes you’re on a flight and it’s difficult to choose what to watch… but then sometimes it’s obvious.”

In the photo, we see that he’s referring to his wife Connelly’s cult-favorite film Labyrinth, and we couldn’t agree more that that’s the obvious choice to watch.

Connelly shared the super-rare shoutout to her Instagram story, and fans can’t help but gish over the sweet moment. One fan wrote, “This just made my morning, very sweet ❤,” and another added, “Paul knows what up 💅🏼.”

For those that don’t know, the 1986 film Labyrinth is all about a girl named Sarah (Connelly), who has to save her brother from the Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie) and his neverending labyrinth. (And we love that Bettany is a fan of this movie as well!)

The pair originally met on the set of A Beautiful Mind, but didn’t get together until years later since they were both in relationships at the time. Later, after talking and catching up at the 2002 BAFTA Awards, they started going out, and eventually married in 2003.

Connelly shares one son named Kai Dugan, 25, with her ex David Dugan, along with two children with Bettany named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 11.

In a rare interview with Town & Country, Connelly talked about how she and Bettany are so different in one aspect that makes their relationship work. “I’m not the most gregarious person in the room, for sure. I think by coupling with Paul, that kind of works,” she said. “I’m more reserved. I can be kind of shy in a group. I mean, I manage it pretty well, but he’s much more outgoing than I am. Once I’m comfortable with someone, I’m not reserved.”

