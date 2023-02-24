Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Threatening to Write a Tell-All Book Unless His Royal Status Is Reinstated

Kristyn Burtt
Boris Johnson, joins Prince Andrew to open the Royal Greenwich University Technical College, a regional academy which aims to develop the skills of 14-19 year olds in engineering and construction, alongside their core academic education. Plus Icon
Prince Andrew Bob Fidgeon/Capital Pictures/MEGA.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Could the royal family find another scathing memoir on its hands? It’s not a follow-up book to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, but it is Prince Andrew who is reportedly mulling the idea of sharing his story, which should make King Charles III’s head spin if that comes true. 

It’s no secret that the Duke of York needs to generate cash for himself now that he’s no longer in his senior royal role. There have been rumors that he’s been closely following Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial moves after they left the royal family, so a publication deal might be on the horizon. However, it would be a total disaster for the palace since Andrew has always been a controversial figure. 

RadarOnline is claiming that Andrew wants his royal status (and financial windfall) reinstated or he will find a way to make his memoir happen. “Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family,” their source shared. “People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off!”

Well, that would be an unfortunate series of events for Charles, who already seems to be struggling with generating interest in his coronation — a bubbling PR crisis from every angle. The Duke of York has been quite a thorn in the palace’s side after his association with Jeffrey Epstein became an issue they could no longer ignore. He stepped away from public life at the request of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Now that she’s gone, he seems to be clawing his way back to the spotlight. “Andrew feels he’s suffered enough — and he’ll make others suffer if they don’t heed his warning,” the insider added. “He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go.” It sounds like Charles has his hands full over at the palace these days.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad