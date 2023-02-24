Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Threatening to Write a Tell-All Book Unless His Royal Status Is Reinstated

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Could the royal family find another scathing memoir on its hands? It’s not a follow-up book to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, but it is Prince Andrew who is reportedly mulling the idea of sharing his story, which should make King Charles III’s head spin if that comes true.

It’s no secret that the Duke of York needs to generate cash for himself now that he’s no longer in his senior royal role. There have been rumors that he’s been closely following Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial moves after they left the royal family, so a publication deal might be on the horizon. However, it would be a total disaster for the palace since Andrew has always been a controversial figure.

The royal family reportedly needs to make amends with their devoted followers. https://t.co/klaVhOrZt7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 24, 2023

RadarOnline is claiming that Andrew wants his royal status (and financial windfall) reinstated or he will find a way to make his memoir happen. “Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family,” their source shared. “People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off!”

Well, that would be an unfortunate series of events for Charles, who already seems to be struggling with generating interest in his coronation — a bubbling PR crisis from every angle. The Duke of York has been quite a thorn in the palace’s side after his association with Jeffrey Epstein became an issue they could no longer ignore. He stepped away from public life at the request of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Now that she’s gone, he seems to be clawing his way back to the spotlight. “Andrew feels he’s suffered enough — and he’ll make others suffer if they don’t heed his warning,” the insider added. “He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go.” It sounds like Charles has his hands full over at the palace these days.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.