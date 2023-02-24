Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Being Subpoenaed Could Signal That Donald Trump Is in Hotter Water Than We Expected

The news that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith traveled quickly in political circles. Their possible testimony before a grand jury about Donald Trump, his stolen election narrative, and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, could indicate that the former president might be held accountable for some of his actions.

Before we get ahead of the investigation, it’s important to look at legal insiders who have more insight on why this move is significant. MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said on the network on Wednesday that Smith’s subpoena move proves that he’s “really being tenacious” and Donald Trump doesn’t have the same protections he had while he was in office. “The attorney general is not Attorney General Barr,” noted Weissman.

Ivanka and Kushner’s testimony could be valuable information because as The New York Times noted, “Both [Kushner] and his wife were involved in efforts to get Mr. Trump to tell the rioters to go home, and then to commit to a peaceful transfer of power to Mr. Biden.” It was Ivanka’s father who tried hard to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election to keep him in office.

Donald Trump refused to let up on the stolen election story and got Fox News to go along for the ride, even though text messages prove that their on-air talent believed Joe Biden won the election. Smith’s investigation has revealed several bombshell revelations thus far and Ivanka and Kushner’s testimony might complete another piece to the puzzle.

