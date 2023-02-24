Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Embraced Her Inner Barbie With the Boldest Pink Bikini We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paulina Gretzky is making the most of the perks that come with being a professional golfer’s wife. She’s currently in Mexico soaking up the sun while her husband, Dustin Johnson, plays in LIV Golf’s season opener in Mayakoba.

Of course, Gretzky isn’t going to sit by the pool in any old swimsuit, she made sure to turn up the heat in the tropical location by wearing a hot-pink bikini by Same swimwear (We love this fabulous dupe). She shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story that showed her reading a book (sort of) while flaunting her golden tan in the hot sun. The bathing suit highlighted her fit physique while making sure all of her gorgeous curves got the spotlight. She tied her hair up in a messy bun as tendrils draped over her face in the profile shot — no other accessories were needed in this dazzling Barbiecore moment.

Paulina Gretzky soaks up the sun in Mexico.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram.

As the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky and dancer Janet Jones, she has always attributed her athletic shape to “incredible genes.” While traveling around the globe with her husband, Gretzky knows that she has to carve out time to stay healthy. “But it’s really 70-percent diet and 30-percent working out,” she admitted to Golf Digest. “It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are.”

And while you will see her eating “pizza and cheeseburgers,” it’s something she does in moderation. So to enjoy those fun cheat days, she might incorporate running, dancing, and YouTube workout videos to keep her life in balance while chasing Johnson around the world.

