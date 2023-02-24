Sarah Michelle Gellar Almost Broke the Internet by Freeing the Nipple in a Delicate Mesh Bra

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can we just say the nipple is having a major moment in the fashion world? It feels like the hottest accessory in Hollywood these days as the naked dress and sheer tops become all of the red-carpet rage. So, let’s add Sarah Michelle Gellar to the list of women who are freeing the nipple this year.

The 45-year-old actress has been showing off her outfit of the day (OOTD for the fashionistas out there) while she does her global press tour for Paramount +’s Wolf Pack. She’s been stunning in every ensemble, but we weren’t ready for this flowy, neutral pantsuit with a black-mesh bra. Gellar slid her shirt down her shoulder to reveal the steamy moment as she gave a confident gaze to the camera — it was sizzling hot! Moments like this make her comeback to TV worth the wait.

We also love her cheeky caption to keep everyone focused on the show (wink, wink). She wrote, “Now that I have your attention…. @wolfpackonpplus episode 5 is now available. DO NOT miss the last five minutes. Trust me.” Got it, watch the show, but don’t look away from these snapshots either.

The comments on this post were just as awesome as you would expect from a Buffy fan — smart and witty. “Who else zoomed in,” quipped one follower. Another account added, “TODAY I AM STRAIGHT.” And then there is the protective friend who chimed in, “I’m about to get some Lysol up in these comments.” LOL — Gellar keeps the best company.

