King Charles III Makes a Rare Political Move That Shows How He’s Modernizing the Monarchy

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Even though the royal family is supposed to remain politically neutral, they’ve been wading into the arena quite a bit over the last few years. King Charles III may be ushering in this new generation to modernize the monarchy by making a move that clearly aligns him with a global political issue: Ukraine

Charles met earlier this month with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a surprise visit to Buckingham Palace. This press event didn’t raise any eyebrows because the royal family often crosses paths with leaders from around the world. However, it’s the move the king made on Friday that had royal watchers’ jaws dropping — he shared a moving message in support of the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.” He goes on to empathize with “the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians” and warmly recalled his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Then, King Charles leaned into a rarely seen political moment adding, “Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.” He’s not the only royal to show support to Ukraine, Prince William and Kate Middleton also spoke up early in the invasion to align with Zelenskyy. The royal family is treading lightly into this territory, but it should also mark the end of any criticism launched at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they have a political moment. The nature of being a royal is a political role, and the family is starting to show small glimpses of where they stand.

