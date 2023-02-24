Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Royal Family May Be Facing a PR Crisis as Stories About Their Work Are No Longer ‘Grabbing the Attention’ of Fans

Kristyn Burtt
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and members of the Royal family arrive at the Albert Hall for British Legion festival of Remembrance Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph. Plus Icon
Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/MEGA.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
While the U.K. press has been focused on creating negative headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple is celebrating the fact that Spare is at the top of The New York Times best-seller list for the sixth week in a row. Now, royal watchers are noting that the rest of the royal family’s work is rarely generating the buzz it once did — and that should be cause for concern. 

While the palace is trying to drum up excitement for the May 6 coronation of King Charles III, the only topic everyone is focused on is whether the Sussexes will attend. It’s a major worry because the royal family is in somewhat of a PR crisis at the moment because they need to stay relevant in modern times. Yahoo U.K.’s Royal Executive Editor Omid Scobie noted in his column, “The lives and work of the Royal Family just isn’t grabbing the attention of readers and viewers as they once did.” 

The only person who seems to be a superstar out of the senior royals is Kate Middleton, where every detail of her fashion choices is discussed. Fans are interested in her wardrobe, but the palace is not because it reportedly takes attention away from King Charles. So instead of leaning into Kate’s popularity, they are faced with “a public interest crisis on their hands.”

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s tour in the Cayman Islands this week garnered barely a mention in the press. They haven’t been the dynamic replacement that Charles might have hoped after Meghan and Harry left their senior roles. With time running out before the coronation, the palace is going to have to figure out a PR plan that gets people caring about what the royals are doing beyond a family feud. 

