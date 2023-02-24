The Royal Family May Be Facing a PR Crisis as Stories About Their Work Are No Longer ‘Grabbing the Attention’ of Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the U.K. press has been focused on creating negative headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple is celebrating the fact that Spare is at the top of The New York Times best-seller list for the sixth week in a row. Now, royal watchers are noting that the rest of the royal family’s work is rarely generating the buzz it once did — and that should be cause for concern.

While the palace is trying to drum up excitement for the May 6 coronation of King Charles III, the only topic everyone is focused on is whether the Sussexes will attend. It’s a major worry because the royal family is in somewhat of a PR crisis at the moment because they need to stay relevant in modern times. Yahoo U.K.’s Royal Executive Editor Omid Scobie noted in his column, “The lives and work of the Royal Family just isn’t grabbing the attention of readers and viewers as they once did.”

The only person who seems to be a superstar out of the senior royals is Kate Middleton, where every detail of her fashion choices is discussed. Fans are interested in her wardrobe, but the palace is not because it reportedly takes attention away from King Charles. So instead of leaning into Kate’s popularity, they are faced with “a public interest crisis on their hands.”

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s tour in the Cayman Islands this week garnered barely a mention in the press. They haven’t been the dynamic replacement that Charles might have hoped after Meghan and Harry left their senior roles. With time running out before the coronation, the palace is going to have to figure out a PR plan that gets people caring about what the royals are doing beyond a family feud.

