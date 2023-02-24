Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla’s Reported Dress Designer for the Coronation Has a Surprising Connection to Princess Diana

Queen Consort Camilla & Princess Diana
Queen Consort Camilla & Princess Diana TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

From the guest list to the schedule, a lot will go on in preparing for the grand coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Though many of these decisions have already been made, planning for the big day is still in full swing. And, according to reports from The Sun, Queen Consort Camilla has decided on a major part of the big day: her dress designer.

Per the reports, the royal has chosen to wear a dress from British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield. “Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice,” the source told the outlet.

The source continued, “Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Vice President of Barnardo's Bruce Oldfield and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of children's charity, Barnardo's 150th anniversary on May 12, 2016. Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Vice President of Barnardo’s Bruce Oldfield and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of children’s charity, Barnardo’s 150th anniversary on May 12, 2016. Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

Though Camilla and Oldfield friendship is not new, in fact, the source called them “firm friends,” Oldfield also shared a strong friendship with Princess Diana.

According to the outlet, Diana and Oldfield first connected in the ’80s, became close friends, and he designed many dresses for her before her death in 1997.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 01: Princess Diana And Bruce Oldfield At A Gala Dinner In Aid Of The Charity Barnado's. She Is Wearing A Crushed Velvet Purple Dress Designed By Him. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 01: Princess Diana And Bruce Oldfield At A Gala Dinner In Aid Of The Charity Barnado’s. She Is Wearing A Crushed Velvet Purple Dress Designed By Him. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Given Diana and Camilla’s shared history, we imagine Camilla’s fashion decision for the coronation was not to honor Diana but we can’t help but think the connection is quite interesting. After all, if Queen Elizabeth II will be honored at the big occasion, why shouldn’t Diana also be in some way?

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

