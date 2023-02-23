Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Courteney Cox Admits She ‘Tried to Chase’ Her Younger Self With Too Much Botox & Fillers

Kristyn Burtt
UCLA To Honor Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala - Arrivals. 21 Feb 2019 Pictured: Courteney Cox. Plus Icon
Courteney Cox MEGA.
Courteney Cox Knows She Went Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Kate Middleton Swears By These 12 Beauty Products, Including a Botox-Like Serum & Jo Malone Fragrance 12 Images

Courteney Cox is opening up about a topic that is relatable to both men and women: aging. While it is a conversation served to women more than men, the 58-year-old actress understands how hard it can be to accept those fine lines and wrinkles that begin to appear on our faces. 

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she explained to The Times. Like many celebrities, she turned to a solution that seemed so easy at the time, like Botox and fillers — but there is a fine line between a refresh and overdoing it. “I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s**t I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,’” she admitted. 

The Friends star didn’t realize she had overdone it until people in her inner circle began gently mentioning it to her. “I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,'” Cox said. She had to slowly take a step back from the injectables that were doing her more harm than good as an actress. 

However, aging in the public eye isn’t easy and Cox finds that “the scrutiny is intense.” Yet she’s embracing her late 50s since a new decade is just around the corner for her. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it,” she concluded. “Time goes so fast.”

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad