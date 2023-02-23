Courteney Cox Admits She ‘Tried to Chase’ Her Younger Self With Too Much Botox & Fillers

Courteney Cox is opening up about a topic that is relatable to both men and women: aging. While it is a conversation served to women more than men, the 58-year-old actress understands how hard it can be to accept those fine lines and wrinkles that begin to appear on our faces.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she explained to The Times. Like many celebrities, she turned to a solution that seemed so easy at the time, like Botox and fillers — but there is a fine line between a refresh and overdoing it. “I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s**t I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,’” she admitted.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared more about her failed botox experience and how she's embracing the natural process of aging. https://t.co/MuPjQCqgYw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 12, 2022

The Friends star didn’t realize she had overdone it until people in her inner circle began gently mentioning it to her. “I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,'” Cox said. She had to slowly take a step back from the injectables that were doing her more harm than good as an actress.

However, aging in the public eye isn’t easy and Cox finds that “the scrutiny is intense.” Yet she’s embracing her late 50s since a new decade is just around the corner for her. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it,” she concluded. “Time goes so fast.”

