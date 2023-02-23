Khloé Kardashian’s Former Household Assistant Is Leveling Serious Allegations About How He Was Treated by Her

Khloé Kardashian might have some explaining to do after a former household assistant, Matthew Manhard, filed a civil suit against her. He is claiming that he was unfairly fired after a knee injury forced him to take a medical leave of absence.

Manhard reportedly worked for the Good American founder from January 2019 through November 2022 where he claims California Labor laws were often broken, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He alleges that he wasn’t paid for overtime, nor was he allowed to take the state-mandated breaks because Khloé loaded him up with a to-do list on his 12-hour days. After sustaining an injury in May 2022, he was required to take six months off from the job. When he tried to return to his role at the reality star’s home, he was reportedly fired.

Khloé Kardashian probably doesn't want to hear how often Lamar Odom was cheating on her. https://t.co/qP7QI3MTIV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 2, 2023

It doesn’t sound like a fun place to work from Manhard’s perspective, but Khloé isn’t taking the news lightly. She fought back through her legal representative, who had some strong words for TMZ addressing the “false accusations.” They said, “It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.” Khloé is reportedly looking forward to proving that “this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

California has some of the strictest state labor codes in the U.S. where the law states, “It does not matter where you were born or what your legal status is. Once you are hired, you have rights.” Khloé and her legal team will likely have to take a hard look at the case to see if any labor laws were flouted because she doesn’t want to run afoul of the state, in addition to her former employee. It’s definitely a celebrity legal issue to keep your eye on.

Before you go, click here to see where the Kardashians are living right now!