Mike Pence Offered a Surprisingly Blunt Retort When Asked About Donald Trump’s Run for Presidency

The list of former Republican supporters who are jumping off the Donald Trump train is growing — and there is one name that might be the most surprising one yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not be running for president in 2024, but he had some choice words to say about the man he served alongside for four years.

Pence shared his sentiments on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday and cut right to the chase. “I think we’re going to have better choices [than Donald Trump],” he said. He echoed the sentiments of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who both noted that the former president’s endorsed candidates in the midterm elections didn’t inspire people to vote. “Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence added.

"When you look at the 2022 election cycle, it’s an affirmation that elections are about the future," says former Vice President @Mike_Pence. "We’re going to have better choices [than Donald Trump] in 2024." pic.twitter.com/HinW3tkBFs — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 22, 2023

Pence and Donald Trump had a tumultuous relationship at the end of their administration in light of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The former president wanted his vice present to overturn the election and refuse to certify Joe Biden’s victory, which Pence refused to do at the risk of his own safety. Over the past year, the former vice president has noticeably been distancing himself from his former running mate. While Pence likely wants to carve his own political identity for a possible presidential run, he also seems to understand that Donald Trump is a liability to his own legacy.

When asked by NPR last year if he still thought Donald Trump was a “good man,” Pence danced around what seemed to be an obvious answer. “Well look, I truly do believe that only God knows our hearts,” Pence awkwardly shared. “I’ll leave it to others to make their own judgements.”