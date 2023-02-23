Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces Lady Amelia & Lady Eliza Spencer Channeled Their Gothic Sides in Matching Black Lace for Milan Fashion Week

For any celebrity or fashion connoisseur, fashion week can be a little overwhelming. The tight schedule of shows and the sheer amount of people and paparazzi can be too much for even the most experienced fashionista. But, for Princess Diana‘s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, they luckily have each other to rely on.

This week, the sisters attended a couple of shows at the star-studded Milan Fashion Week. Early in the day on Feb 22, Eliza and Amelia graced the front row of the Del Core show in matching gothic looks.

Eliza wore a black long-sleeve mini dress with lace tights underneath. Perfectly matching her sister, Amelia wore a black midi skirt with a high slit, a see-through lace top, and a black bra underneath. As for glam, the two kept it classic and glowy while opting for slicked-back ponytails.

Later in the day, the two channeled their lighter sides after a quick outfit change to the Alberta Ferretti show.

As a total style 180, Eliza absolutely turned heads in an aqua jumpsuit with billowing sleeves and lace details around the chest. Amelia, on the other hand, opted for a classic look in a full white suit with a folded detail on the lapel.

Whether they're exuding gothic or mermaid-core vibes, Amelia and Eliza always manage to look chic and gorgeous. We're hoping this is just the beginning of their fashion week journey!

