Melania Trump's Former Aide Cryptically Tweeted That Ivanka Trump's Lies Will 'Catch Up With Her' During Upcoming Grand Jury Testimony

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn’t receive the best news on Wednesday after The New York Times revealed that the couple had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury. The case is one they probably don’t want to be associated with since it’s going to force them to testify against Donald Trump, his stolen election narrative, and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. 

That puts the couple in a very uncomfortable position, but Melania Trump’s former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who authored the book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, seems to welcome the idea that Ivanka will be forced to be a part of the ongoing investigation. She seems to think that Donald Trump’s favorite child has difficulty telling the truth. Winston Wolkoff tweeted, “Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in criminal investigation. PERJURY! Let’s see Ivanka lie in a grand jury setting. Maybe her lies will catch up with her from her past depositions and I say that with knowledge and proof!”

She didn’t reveal what “knowledge and proof” she had on Ivanka in terms of Jan. 6 and her participation in that day’s events. However, Winston Wolkoff spoke freely about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the former president’s controversial inauguration day in 2017. “I was used by the Trumps as their human shield to protect & deflect blame of Ivanka and Don, Jr’s handling of the Trumps Presidential Inauguration Committee’s $107 million dollar grift,” she wrote on Thursday. “I was subpoenaed & sued and have spent millions to protect myself from baseless claims.”

Ivanka and Kushner did testify before the Jan. 6 House select committee, which reportedly upset Donald Trump. Let’s see how they fare this time around since Winston Wolkoff is indicating there is much more to the story that the public needs to hear.

