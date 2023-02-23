Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels ‘Excluded’ From the Coronation & That Could Play a Big Role in Her Decision To Attend

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III’s coronation day seems to be the hottest topic inside palace walls, especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance being a big question mark right now. The stateside couple has a lot to figure out in the wake of the royal family’s silent treatment after Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released. 

While sources have talked endlessly about the “million different variables” for Harry and Meghan in deciding to attend or not, another insider told The Spectator that the Duchess of Sussex reportedly feels “excluded” from Charles’ coronation. They didn’t elaborate further on her apparent sentiments, but the only job she would have is to show up and watch the festivities to support Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. There’s really nothing to be excluded from.

What makes more sense is the couple’s concerns over security and the reaction from the public — royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes have seen a “seismic drop” in support over in the U.K. Any visit would likely be a “brief” one, but Harry and Meghan have to be very careful in making a decision about the coronation — attending or staying home both have consequences.

It’s a no-win situation because they will be criticized for stealing attention (even if they aren’t) at King Charles’ coronation, or they will be condemned for staying home on the biggest day of his dad’s life. Charles has made it clear that he would like them in attendance and Harry seems open to a reconciliation. Can they start the process of healing with less than three months to go?

