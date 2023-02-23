Gisele Bündchen Channels Old Hollywood While Wearing Nothing But a Dreamy Pink Lingerie Set for Vogue Italia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gisele Bündchen is in a transformational stage of her life after her divorce from Tom Brady. That’s exactly what her first magazine cover for Vogue Italia reflects with every image showing a different side to the stunning 42-year-old supermodel.

Just look at her gorgeous pink lingerie snapshot, you almost have to do a double take to realize it’s Bündchen. (See the photo HERE.) That’s because the makeup artist has done an incredible job of changing the shape of her eyebrows and making her fans realize what a chameleon she is — she can rock any style. Her hair is styled in bouncy curls that cover her left eye as she gives a fierce look at the camera lens. The bra shows off her gorgeous curves and Bündchen’s toned abs are fully on display. It’s a true supermodel moment.

The photoshoot was executed by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti, and styled by Ibrahim Kamara, who created a memorable fashion industry comeback for her. Besides staying “fit and keeping active,” Bündchen has approached her post-divorce life with a sense of optimism, according to a People insider. “She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook,” they noted. “She is supercharged about her career in the next few months. She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.”

It was no secret that Bündchen put her fashion industry career on hold to support Brady’s NFL journey and raise their two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Now, she’s able to prioritize the dreams she put aside for so long and get back to the job she loves. This next phase of Bündchen’s career is going to be fierce — just watch!

