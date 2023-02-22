Oprah Says Her 2023 Book Club Pick Bittersweet Will ‘Transform’ Your Life — & It’s on Sale For $14

Though the end of February is almost upon us, we’re still at the beginning of the year – the perfect time to change up unhealthy routines, take on new hobbies and change our perspective. In that spirit, our favorite booklover Oprah Winfrey has announced her newest Oprah’s Book Club pick: Bittersweet by Susan Cain.

“Bittersweetness is a tendency to states of long­ing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute aware­ness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world,” reads the book’s official synopsis. “It recognizes that light and dark, birth and death—bitter and sweet—are forever paired.”

For Winfrey, it appears that reading the book was quite life-changing. “It has the power to transform the way you see your life and even the world,” she said in her Feb 15 announcement. “I’ve started to look at my own life in the world differently.”

She also admitted that the book is quite different compared to her other selections in the past. “It’s a different kind of book for Oprah’s book club, one that tackles a really complicated issue for most of us,” she said, adding that the issue is, to put it simply, “how to be happy.”

“All of us want it and there’s been so many books, fix-its, stories about how to be happy, how to get happy, and the need to look at the bright side at all times but Bittersweet talks about a complicated truth and that there is no happiness without sadness and it’s about how we own up to the sadness in our lives that creates a deep more authentic feeling of happiness,” Winfrey explained.

“This latest book is a revelation on how embracing the bad times and heartaches can lead you to the path of creativity, connection, and yes, even love,” Winfrey added. “Embracing not resisting.” Adding it to our Amazon shopping cart right away!

