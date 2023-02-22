Heidi Klum Shared Intimate Nude Photos of Herself & Husband Tom Kaulitz Packed With So Much PDA

If there’s one thing we know about Heidi Klum, it’s that she is never shy about nudity. Let’s hope her husband, Tom Kaulitz, feels the same way after she shared some very intimate snapshots of them on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The first video clip (yes, this is quite the Instagram carousel) features the supermodel and the musician making out in bed. The camera is super close to their faces as they close their eyes, making us very curious as to who is filming while all of this is happening. The other revealing image is at the end of the slideshow. The couple is embraced in a kiss, with not a stitch of clothing on, as they are surrounded in a room filled with heart-shaped balloons. Klum captured her deep emotions in the caption, “Love of my life.”

Even though there is a 17-year age gap, the America’s Got Talent judge doesn’t give much thought to it because she believes they are soulmates. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself … My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she told InStyle (via People) about the age difference before they were even engaged. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Giving Klum’s latest round of photos, she and the Tokio Hotel guitarist are deeply in love — and nothing else matters. She’s happy to share their joy as they celebrate another year together — naked.

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.