Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Heidi Klum Shared Intimate Nude Photos of Herself & Husband Tom Kaulitz Packed With So Much PDA

Kristyn Burtt
Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum Plus Icon
Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC.
Angelina Jolie at arrivals for The Critics' Choice Awards 2017, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA January 11, 2018. Photo By: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
Christian Bale walking on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards Oscars Ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre located at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 24, 2019. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Nicole Kidman attends the premiere of The Weinstein Company's 'Lion' at AFI Fest 2016 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA
Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the "In Character: Daniel Craig" film series at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
These Stars Have Spent the Most Time Naked On Screen 20 Images

If there’s one thing we know about Heidi Klum, it’s that she is never shy about nudity. Let’s hope her husband, Tom Kaulitz, feels the same way after she shared some very intimate snapshots of them on their fourth wedding anniversary. 

The first video clip (yes, this is quite the Instagram carousel) features the supermodel and the musician making out in bed. The camera is super close to their faces as they close their eyes, making us very curious as to who is filming while all of this is happening. The other revealing image is at the end of the slideshow. The couple is embraced in a kiss, with not a stitch of clothing on, as they are surrounded in a room filled with heart-shaped balloons. Klum captured her deep emotions in the caption, “Love of my life.”

Even though there is a 17-year age gap, the America’s Got Talent judge doesn’t give much thought to it because she believes they are soulmates.  “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself … My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she told InStyle (via People) about the age difference before they were even engaged. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Giving Klum’s latest round of photos, she and the Tokio Hotel guitarist are deeply in love — and nothing else matters. She’s happy to share their joy as they celebrate another year together — naked.

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.

Penelope Cruz

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad