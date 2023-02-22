Rihanna Sent the Sweetest Instagram DM to Her ASL Interpreter Justina Miles After That Incredible Super Bowl Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already knew Rihanna was a superstar before she hit that Super Bowl halftime show, but what we didn’t know was that a new star was also going to emerge. And no, we are not talking about the “Umbrella” singer’s baby bump. We are talking about American Sign Language interpreter Justina Miles, who became an internet sensation for her engaging performance during Rihanna’s show.

Miles, who made history as the first deaf woman to sign at the game, got major props from Rihanna — even though they didn’t have a chance to meet in person. She revealed, in a charming interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, that the pop star sent her a message on Instagram. “I did not get a chance to meet her, but she did DM me,” Miles said. “She was like, ‘Black queen, you’re amazing. We’re BFFs in my head, you were amazing!’ It was beautiful.”

Justina Miles performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Rob Carr/Getty Images.

The ASL interpreter worked tirelessly over five days to ensure her performance was perfect. Once she had the setlist, Miles practiced over and over again. “I was nervous,” she shared. “I got it. I was like ‘I know all these songs.’ …What I did was look over the lyrics, make sure I got all the meanings right.” Rihanna probably appreciated all of the care and attention Miles put into every aspect of her show.

And Miles, who is currently a nursing student at Bowie State University in Maryland, was just as surprised as the rest of the world when Rihanna showed off her baby bump during the performance. “She did not look pregnant!” Miles chuckled. “It was a surprise … I found out after, way after.” So, there were no insider secrets before the actual show — that baby bump debut was solidly reserved for the big halftime reveal.

