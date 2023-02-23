Exclusive Clip: Andie MacDowell’s Upcoming Movie My Happy Ending Is a Love Letter To Female Friendship

Throughout our lifetime, we can look to entertainment for a million different reasons – to feel seen, to learn something, to distract, to laugh, to cry. In Andie MacDowell‘s upcoming movie, My Happy Ending, you might just feel every emotion in the book.

My Happy Ending tells the story of Julia, a famous actress who goes incognito to seek treatment for an aggressive form of cancer. While at the hospital, she sparks up unlikely friendships with three women who are all patients as well. In the official synopsis, the three new friends (played by Miriam Margolyes, Rakhee Thakrar, and Sally Phillips) are described as “an aging rocker, a young mother, and a forever single retired schoolteacher.” The official blurb continues, “Together, they help her face adversity with humor and camaraderie while coaching her for the most challenging role she has ever played…herself.”

With the movie’s release in theatres just two days away on Feb 24, SheKnows exclusively shares this clip below.

In the quick scene, MacDowell’s Julia is talking to her friends about her future plans. “I have stage four, for me, it’s not a matter of if, it’s when and how,” she says. “And as lovely as you ladies are, and you are lovely, this isn’t how I want to spend the time I have left.”

“How do you want to spend it?” Thakrar as Imaan replies. “Well, I’ll tell you one thing, I’m gonna eat 25 years’ worth of carbs,” MacDowell says in return. “I’m not joking.”

"Okay so this is so great, so you grab a sponge cake and then you come back here to have your chemo," Philipps' Mikey says, as any supportive friend would.

“No, there’s so much more,” MacDowell replies.

“One last grand love affair,” Mikey then suggests, “Just like in the movies.”

“No, God no, I’ve had enough love affairs to last three lifetimes,” Julia replies. “But do you know what I wouldn’t mind? One last first kiss, or not even the kiss, the moment right before the kiss. You know? When you get all kind of tingly inside and you get butterflies in your belly and feel like just a tiny bit queasy. God, I would love to have that feeling again.”

Margolyes’ Judy then replies, “If you enjoy being queasy, I suggest you seriously reconsider quitting chemo.”

Though this movie will likely have us in tears by the end, it looks like these women know how to make the best out of the worst situations. After all, sometimes we need comedy and friendship to push through. We can’t wait to tune in!




