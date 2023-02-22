Kylie Jenner Hinted That She’s Been Leaning on Kim Kardashian After Their Breakups With Pete Davidson & Travis Scott

When you have a big family, your siblings are going to come in handy at different times in your life. Kylie Jenner knows this all too well as she navigates through another breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. Now, there’s one sister she’s relying on during this difficult time: Kim Kardashian.

Kylie dished the details to Vanity Fair Italy about which sister she’s currently closest to in her time of need. She revealed, “It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim.” The SKIMS founder has endured a roller-coaster of emotions from her divorce from Kayne West to her rebound relationship, and eventual split, with Pete Davidson. Kylie hinted that this is the reason why they are drawn to each other right now.

Kim Kardashian shared some life wisdom following the anniversary of her divorce from Kanye West. https://t.co/o4aFrLM8eO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 21, 2023

“Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” the makeup entrepreneur revealed. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.” Even though there is a 17-year-age difference between them, Kylie and Kim are both figuring out what life looks like as a single mom. They can relate to each other on a day-to-day level about their trials and tribulations.

While Us Weekly sources maintain that Kylie and Travis are “friends and great coparents,” it looks like this breakup might stick. “[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” they added. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.” It’s a similar situation for Kim, who is trying to keep the peace with Kanye for their four kids’ sake — and that’s a relatable sisterly bond that’s drawn them closer together.

