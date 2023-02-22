Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Kate Hudson Reveals Rare Wedding-Planning Details & the Touching Tribute She Hopes to Give Fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kristyn Burtt
Kate Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since September 2021 and even though it’s been over a year, she’s starting to mull wedding plans. Since this will be her second wedding — she was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007 — the 43-year-old actress has a very clear idea of what type of bride she will be this time around.

Hudson is going big, so Fujikawa better get ready for an epic affair. “I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding. My first wedding was so small, so there’s a part of me that wants the big bash,” she shared on iHeartMedia and Air Mail’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. And it’s not going to be local, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star is banking on “a destination wedding” with her family and friends. “It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come,” she added. 

Another touching detail she revealed is how she wants to honor her fiancé’s Japanese heritage and incorporate it into their nuptials for a very moving reason that includes their four-year-old daughter, Rani. “I really want to make sure I honor Danny’s heritage and my daughter’s heritage – so we do sometimes go back and forth with a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny seeing that his dad is gone,” Hudson noted. Could a destination wedding in Japan be in their future? We are here to give that idea our stamp of approval. 

Hudson often gushes about Fujikawa and recently recalled their first date on The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, where she described him as “so kind and loving and pure.” She knew from that moment on that she was “ready for a guy like that.” She told herself, “‘I think this could be good.'” And indeed it is! While there is no set date for her wedding, at least she’s toying with ideas on what her magical day will look like.

