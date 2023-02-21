Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Released a Very Terse Statement in Response to Those Rumors They’re Suing South Park

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

South Park is getting a lot of mileage for their “Worldwide Privacy Tour” episode that aired last week. The storyline featured a “prince of Canada” and his wife, which strikingly resembled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who head out on a publicity tour to announce their wish for privacy. While the royal couple may not love the episode, their spokesperson has an answer about whether the Sussexes plan to sue.

Their rep told People that the show is much ado about nothing — an answer any royal watcher should have expected. They explained to the media outlet, “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.” That means that Harry and Meghan have more important work to tend to and they aren’t going to let a satirical animated show bother them one bit (at least publicly).

The Comedy Central show certainly hasn’t backed away from the controversy of bashing the couple for wanting privacy after they stepped down from their royal roles. Of course, their spokesperson pushed back against that false narrative late last year after their Harry & Meghan docuseries was released. Press secretary Ashley Hansen told The New York Times, “They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

Meghan also shared what her expectations of privacy were in her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy,” she explained. “Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.” She knows that paparazzi and tabloids often overstep those boundaries, but it seems that the Sussexes have a clear understanding of when privacy is expected and when they know their photos will be taken — fair enough.

Before you go, click here to find out who fights to keep paparazzi away from their partners and kids