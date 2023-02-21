Kim Kardashian Shared a Subtle & Important Message on the Two-Year Anniversary of Divorcing Kanye West

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. A lot has happened in that time and the SKIMS founder is now reflecting on what she’s looking for out of life now that she’s single.

In a poignant Instagram Story on the Feb. 19 anniversary of her filing, the 42-year-old reality star shared a quote that seems fitting for where she is in life right now. Written in typewriter font, Kim posted, “Life is only as good as the people you get to share it with.” With her dating life on hiatus, she is focusing on self-care, along with her four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, as they navigate a new normal.

This isn’t the first time Kim has discussed what’s important in life after her divorce. She gave insight to Vogue in 2022 about where her priorities were and where they are now. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

With a burgeoning empire of lifestyle products and her law school studies, Kim has plenty to do outside of being a mom. It seems that with time and distance, she knows how important it is to keep her inner circle of loved ones as close as possible.

