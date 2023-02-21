Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding Sounds Like It Was a Total Behind-the-Scenes Nightmare

Where do we begin when it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s April 2022 wedding? Let’s start with the jaw-dropping lawsuit that is revealing just what a mess it was behind the scenes, to the point that the whole ceremony was almost scraped at the last minute by father of the bride, Nelson Peltz.

It’s the wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired and fired six weeks before the wedding, who are countersuing Nelson for breach of contract. The billionaire originally filed a lawsuit that claimed the duo refused to return a $159,000 deposit for their services (they only worked nine days on the wedding in total), according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Well, don’t ever double cross a wedding planner because they served up some piping hot tea about the “s**t show.” Mother of the bride, Claudia Peltz, was freely spending money on the wedding and going way over budget — and she expected Braghin and Grijalba to help her keep that secret from her husband. “It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding,” the court documents allege. “Claudia mentioned to [one of the planners] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would ‘kill her, and be so mad.’”

Victoria and David Beckham come out smelling like roses as their guest list was “fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go.” Nicola caused a bit of chaos by constantly “adding and removing certain guests” via text message. And mom and daughter seemed to want to keep their messy planning issues away from the former Spice Girl (maybe this is where the reported tension began?). “Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the documents read.

The Peltz family is at the center of the allegations and when Nelson tried to call the wedding off, it was Claudia who reportedly chimed in that a cancellation would “‘destroy Nicola’s career.'” We wish the newlyweds well because having these sensitive court papers released to the public is going to add more pressure to relationships that already seem to be struggling.