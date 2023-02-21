Denise Richards’ Sensational Series of Gothic Lingerie Snapshots Show She’s Stepping Into Her Most Confident Year Yet

In case you missed it, on Feb 17, Denise Richards celebrated her 52nd birthday! Not only did she thank fans for all the heartfelt messages, but she shared a series of spellbinding OnlyFans snapshots that shows she’s in her most confident year yet!

On Feb 18, the Love Actually star posted a series of stunning black-and-white photos of herself with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes, so grateful for all the love!!✨🎉🥰.”

You can see the gorgeous photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Richards channeling her inner Brigitte Bardot as she rocks an open white button-down, black lacy bra, and messy high-bun as she holds onto her adorable puppy! In the next photo, we get a sensational mirror selfie of Richards looking like a confident goddess in a black lace corset.

Next, we see a picturesque snapshot of herself rocking a black-lace, cheetah-print lingerie and gold heels in front of the ocean, followed by a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in a sheer and sparkling, feathered top.

Richards has been considered a worldwide sex symbol for years, ever since her big break in the late 1990s. However, her confidence really blossomed after joining OnlyFans, a subscription-based website. As of Feb 2023, she charges $25 a month for exclusive, saucy content for her loyal fans (along with answering deeply personal questions her fans ask!)

Related story Denise Richards Effortlessly Nailed the Naked Dress Trend While Modeling a Daring Lacy Black Tutu

Richards previously told SheKnows at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala that — while she doesn’t look at her daughter’s OnlyFans page — she understands and supports her. “Being a woman in this business, who has also done sexy roles, I thought, ‘I am going to do it too. I don’t care,'” she said. “I think it’s important as a woman to do what we want to do and not make decisions on being judged on what other people may think or say.”

Before you go, click here to see the most confident and daring photos of Denise Richards throughout the years:

