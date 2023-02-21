We Finally Know How Meghan Markle Reportedly Reacted After Being Harshly Ripped Apart on South Park

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Viewers of South Park know exactly who “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” episode was referring to when it aired last week. The ginger prince and his wife sure looked an awful lot like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, made fun of the couple in a way that divided royal fans. But how did the Duchess of Sussex feel about the episode?

Well, it sounds like it wasn’t her favorite 30 minutes of television. A source for The Spectator claimed that Meghan “refuses to watch it all” and is rather “annoyed” by the depiction. It’s probably best for her to avoid watching the animated show since it mocks the trauma the royal couple has been through. An insider for The Independent echoed Meghan’s sentiments saying she was “upset and overwhelmed” about the “brutal” storyline South Park created.

Harry and Meghan now join a list of celebrities who have also received the South Park treatment — and it’s a group they would probably prefer not to be associated with. We’re talking about Mel Gibson, Kanye West, and Donald Trump — of course, we can’t forget the infamous Church of Scientology episode with John Travolta, R. Kelly, and Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible star was not pleased at all and allegedly put major pressure on Viacom, the company that owned Comedy Central at the time, to temporarily pull the episode from rotation in 2006.

Parker and Stone reacted in a very predictable way — through comedy. They released a statement via their lawyer that mocked Scientology and its beliefs. “Scientology, you may have won THIS battle, but the million-year war for Earth has just begun! Temporarily anozinizing our episode will NOT stop us from keeping Thetans forever trapped in your pitiful man-bodies,” the statement reads, via NPR. Curses and drat! You have obstructed us for now, but your feeble bid to save humanity will fail! Hail Xenu!!!” So, Meghan and Harry might want to take a look back at history and realize that no reaction would be the best course of action.

