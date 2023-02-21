Carmen Electra Looks Like the Most Spellbinding Optical Illusion While Rocking an Ultra-Glittery Tiny Bikini

If there’s one thing we love more than a confident snapshot from one of our favorite stars, it’s also a photo that gives off all of the optical illusion vibes — and Carmen Electra is delivering on both!

On Feb 20, the Baywatch alum shared a seriously mesmerizing snapshot of herself on Twitter. They say pictures are worth a thousand words, and while most stars put in a caption or two, Electra’s photo says all there needs to be said: a simple link to her OnlyFans page. It read “https://onlyfans.com/carmenelectravip 👀💋.”

In the photo, we see Electra looking like she’s about to step on our necks with her silver stiletto and knee-high boots. To send fans into even more of a frenzy, she also put on a dazzling black bikini that showed off her glowing skin.

Electra has always been a confident superstar, but with the new release of her VIP OnlyFans, she’s been turning up the heat with every single sensational photo!

As many of you know, Electra has always been a versatile star, doing projects in acting, music and, most recently, OnlyFans. She joined OnlyFans in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site. Most recently, she’s announced an even more exclusive form of content: a VIP section of her OnlyFans for fans who want to see the most steamy content available. She’s really transformed over the past few decades, and she’s said previously how grateful she is for her growth.

In a previous interview with Schön! Magazine, Electra said, “I’m not sure the way people have seen me change over the years. I mean, I know how I’ve changed. But that’s an interesting question. Hopefully, people have seen me grow with the times. I think you just get a lot smarter.”

She added, “In the beginning of my career — I think in everyone’s career — it was just trying to move forward. You’re really, really working hard and constantly auditioning, pushing and taking your meetings…. I did go through some hard times where I didn’t have a lot — counting change to go to a pay phone, or staying with any friend who would let me stay with them. But they all believed in me. They all really, truly believed in me, which was a beautiful thing.”

