Megan Fox Reportedly Posted That Cryptic Instagram Post After Discovering Private Text Messages on Machine Gun Kelly’s Phone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The ongoing saga of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s keeps taking many twists and turns — from cryptic Instagram posts to reported couple’s counseling sessions. It’s confusing to anyone who is trying to follow along because the Jennifer’s Body star has taken us on a very dramatic roller-coaster ride.

Fox’s initial post, which alluded to infidelity on MGK’s part came as a result of her finding “DMs and text messages” on her fiancé’s phone, according to Page Six. It made the 36-year-old actress “believe he has been having an affair.” That’s why Fox went straight into Beyoncé Lemonade mode and posted lyrics from her track, ““Pray You Catch Me.” Seriously, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath” sounds pretty ominous, but Fox is now telling us that there is nothing to see here.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and more celebrity couples who've never been afraid to show their partner a bit of love in public. https://t.co/MFJy0MidUu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 5, 2023

She has already warned her fans and the press, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.” Well, the only reason we are at this place is because of her initial post and People sources are noting that it’s a “crazy and intense” time for the on-again, off-again couple. For now, the twin flames are taking it one day at a time.

“She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit,” the source summed up. “She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public but was really upset in the moment.” So let’s just say that Fox and Kelly aren’t broken up, but they aren’t really together either.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.