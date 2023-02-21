Brad Pitt’s Family-Oriented Step With Ines de Ramon Proves This May Be More Serious Than Anyone Thought

It seems that Brad Pitt’s new relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon may not just be a fling. In fact, their new relationship move shows that things might have gotten a lot more serious. Pitt has reportedly introduced quite a few of his kids to his lady love, which is no small step.

A close friend shared with Daily Mail that Ramon “has met most of his kids.” Pitt shares six children with his ex, Angelina Jolie and while we don’t know which of his children Ines has met, the actor is reportedly working on a film project with his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh so she could be a safe bet!

According to the source, Ines and Pitt have found commonalities in their lives that really brought them closer together. “They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious,” the insider claimed. “Brad’s relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster, and it is quite the opposite with Ines.”

Now, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ramon were first seen out together in Nov 2022, and have since made quite a few low-key appearances. Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley for around three years before they publicly revealed they split up. They recently started divorce proceedings.

Pitt, meanwhile, is still entangled in an incredibly lengthy, and messy, divorce from Jolie, specifically in the custody battle of their children.

