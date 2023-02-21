Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

We’ve Never Seen Pete Davidson Look Quite So Smitten in These New PDA-Packed Photos With Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Kristyn Burtt
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui attend a tour prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson Sean Gardner/Getty Images.
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Heidi Klum (L) and Tom Kaulitz attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
It was less than a year ago that we were all gushing about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but that relationship is nothing but a distant memory now. Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders are going strong — and perhaps it’s more serious than we ever realized.

The adorable couple was spotted at NASCAR’s Daytona 500 in Florida on Sunday, and they were attached at the hip, according to TMZ. Not only were they gazing at each other like no one else existed, Davidson couldn’t wipe that big grin on his face while he was huddled up close to Wonders. They even ran up to a press box where they engaged in some major PDA that was caught by the paparazzi’s camera lens — they didn’t seem to notice the very busy race happening below them. (See the photo HERE.) They were nose to nose as Wonders tightly wrapped her arms around the former Saturday Night Live star’s neck. Now that’s what we call L-O-V-E. 

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

Davidson and Wonders met on set where they reportedly had “insane chemistry” while working together — and “when the cameras weren’t rolling,” according to an Us Weekly source. They’ve been telling people close to them that “they’re friends,” but it’s pretty obvious that they are already “too close for that.” They’ve spent quite a bit of time together which the insider noted includes, “overnight dates, [they] cook together and go out together.”

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

We know Davidson falls head over heels in love easily, and the ladies love him right back because he’s incredibly charming. However, he looks so smitten in the Daytona 500 snapshot — it just feels a bit different from his last major relationship. Maybe because Davidson feels like himself? He doesn’t have to worry about his image, he’s just being his hoodie-wearing, sunglasses-loving self with Wonders — and it’s really cute to see.

