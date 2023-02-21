Vanessa Paradis’ Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Freed the Nipple While Channeling This Iconic Supermodel for i-D

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp is ready for all eyes to be on her! While Lily-Rose has never been afraid of pushing the envelope for her modeling career, her newest photoshoot with i-D shows she’s confidently baring it all. On Feb 20, the Yoga Hosers star shared a series of spellbinding snapshots of herself from her newest spread in i-D magazine with the caption, “@i_d by my one and only @karimsadli/ Thank You @alastairmckimm & beautiful team <3.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first showstopping photo, we see a topless Lily-Rose covering herself and giving a playful wink to the camera. That sensational snapshot is followed by pics of her rocking an oversized suit and Jaws t-shirt look, along with one of her in a black bodysuit that shows off her long legs.

But the fourth pic is the definition of showstopping, because not only is Lily-Rose confidently freeing the nipple, but she’s doing so in the iconic naked dress Kate Moss rocked in the 1990s! We never expected this supermodel crossover like this, but we’re obsessed!

We end the series of photos of her rocking an array of looks such as: a layered t-shirt and silk tank top ensemble, another of her showing off her killer abs and toned legs in an all-leather look, and one more gorgeous photo of her rocking nothing but a black thong.

In late 2022, Lily-Rose found herself in hot water after her controversial viewpoints on nepotism, but in the cover story for i-D, she set the record straight. “I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow. I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”

Related story Kate Moss & Sofía Vergara Swear By This ‘Magic’ $16 Sunscreen for Protecting Their Skin

Depp has been acting and modeling for years, with her career skyrocketing in 2015 after she became a Chanel brand ambassador. Since then, she’s modeled for a slew of brands, and is ready to steal the show with her acting (everyone is still anxiously awaiting for The Idol to come out!)

In a previous interview with The Face, Depp said her mother taught her so much about life, modeling, and her confidence. “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality,” she said. “My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who proudly freed the nipple.

