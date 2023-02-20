Prince Harry Is Reportedly Concerned About the UK’s Negative Reaction to His Attendance at King Charles III’s Coronation

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Kristyn Burtt
When it comes to King Charles III’s coronation there are so many factors for Prince Harry to consider. It seems pretty clear that his father would like him in attendance, but the family feud still festers, and many royal watchers have a very strong opinion about the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare

The May 6 event is coming up quickly and he and Meghan Markle are going to have to decide soon. According to The Telegraph, Harry has a “million different variables” to consider on what is “pretty much the most important day” of King Charles’ life. The Duke of Sussex is “in a predicament,” though. If he chooses not to attend, he’s going to be criticized for missing his dad’s big day. If he attends, he runs the risk of the media saying he is overshadowing Charles’ coronation — honestly, he cannot win in either situation.

“Harry is reportedly considering how the British public will react to him and Meghan attending the Coronation, as well as whether their decision to skip it might be perceived as a snub,” an insider explained. It’s almost as if the royal family’s strategic decision to ignore the revelations in his memoir has led to this point. If they had only had that meeting that Harry requested, the decision to RSVP to the coronation would have been an easy one. 

For now, Harry and Meghan are in limbo about their attendance, but perhaps Charles can find a way to meaningfully let his youngest son know that he would like him to be there. A small gesture might go a long way in a rift that has been left on simmer for years.  

