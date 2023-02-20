John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Celebrates Her ‘Hero’ Dad With Touching Birthday Tribute

Before Aquarius season officially came to an end, there was one more famous celeb who marked a major birthday. John Travolta commemorated his 69th birthday with a lot of love from his family, including daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. The 22-year-old took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday shout-out to her dad, calling him her “hero” in the touching post.

The day after her dad’s birthday, Ella, whom Travolta shares with late wife Kelly Preston, took to Instagram and posted an adorable selfie of the father-daughter duo. We couldn’t get over how much these two lookalike — honestly, just take a look at the photo below. Along with the snapshot, Ella shared a heartfelt message to her dad, writing one of the sweetest birthday tributes.

“Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy,” Ella’s caption read. She also added a string of three red heart emojis following her words. From what we’ve seen of Ella and her dad’s presences on the ‘Gram, these two have an incredibly strong bond.

Ella and John always go out of their way to celebrate one another, whether it’s a birthday or a major career milestone. Similarly, the Pulp Fiction star has celebrated son Ben’s birthday on social media, too. While it’s clear Travolta prefers to keep his children’s personal lives as private as possible, we love getting a glimpse of their strong bond on these rare occasions. We can’t wait to see what this year brings for Travolta and his kids.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

