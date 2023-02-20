Donald Trump Doesn’t Love That His Likely GOP Presidential Competitor Ron DeSantis Is Getting Favorable Media Attention

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to love that the media is gravitating toward other possible Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election. The former president has gone from being the favorite in the room to having to share the spotlight with contenders like Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who hasn’t officially entered the race yet, is making moves that indicate he’s serious about running. From his upcoming book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, to his recent New York Post profile, he’s getting attention and Donald Trump does not like it one bit. He made sure to rant and rave on Truth Social about the writer of the article, the media outlet, and DeSantis — it was an equal-opportunity takedown.

“In writer Salena Zito’s Fake News ‘puff piece’ about DeSantis, which supposedly appeared in the dying New York Post, which is way down in readership just like FoxNews is way down in Ratings, why doesn’t she mention that he wants to cut Social Security & Medicare, loves losers like Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove, and it getting [sic] CLOBBERED in the polls by me,” the former president wrote on his account on Sunday. “DeSantis is a RINO who is trying to hide his past. I don’t read the New York Post anymore. It has become Fake News, just like Fox & WSJ!”

Phew! That’s a lot to take in, but it seems to indicate that Donald Trump is feeling the pressure from every angle in his campaign to return to the White House. He’s been struggling to get the press to attend some of his events, and now, his former favorite media outlets have moved onto other candidates. As the race begins to shape up over the next six months, Donald Trump is going to have to realize that there will be many options for Republican voters — he’s not the only one anymore.

