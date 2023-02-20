Brooke Shields Takes the Naked Trend to the Next Level in a Daring Monochromatic Suit With a Plunging Neckline

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields knows how to take a couple of popular trends and make it into a daring fashion statement. Her latest look with a red monochromatic suit was made a little steamier by just eliminating the shirt under her blazer — the naked trend isn’t just for dresses anymore.

The 57-year-old actress looked stunning in the silky red suit with a plunging V-neckline that she enhanced with a silver chain, laying just above her décolletage. By eliminating a shirt underneath the sophisticated suit, she took her ensemble up a notch — a sexy evening look. She wore her long brunette locks in a sleek, straight style and accessorized with clear-rimmed glasses and a large cocktail ring. Shields captioned her gorgeous photo, “when they tell you it’s #nationaldrinkwineday…”

Shields has been pushing the fashion industry’s boundaries since the tender age of 15 when her provocative Calvin Klein jeans commercials had everyone talking. It’s a part of her image that she will be exploring in her upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby. She will be candidly discussing everything from her career to her frightening sexual assault, and Shields feels like now it the right time to tell this tale. “To me, that felt like a much more intelligent, interesting way to approach a story — a person, a journey — through the lens of the changing climate and where we are today,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Shields is empowered at this time in her life to have “a larger conversation on the sexualization of young women” because it was such a strong narrative earlier in her career. “Myself being at the eye of that storm on many different levels throughout the decades,” she added. “I’ve been a part of the conversation — or maybe not even a part of the conversation, but part of the focus — and that narrative itself has changed over time, depending on outside influences and the era.” It’s a full-circle moment for Shields who is redefining what it means to be a fashion icon on her terms.

