Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Message to Son Cruz Proves This Talent Runs in the Family

One look at their Instagram feeds and it’s so clear just how much David and Victoria Beckham love to celebrate and dote upon their kids. The A-list couple regularly celebrate birthdays, holidays, and achievements on the ‘Gram, so it was honestly no surprise when the couple shared one of the cutest video montages to commemorate son Cruz Beckham’s milestone 18th birthday. In the video post Victoria shared to her Instagram account, Cruz showed off a major talent that we can’t help thinking he inherited from his mom.

Before the montage commences, the video starts off with a young Cruz belting his little heart out. Then the baby pictures and videos start to roll in, set to Beyoncé’s hit 2011 song “Love On Top.” Further along in the video, another clip features Cruz performing the song “Cups.” Looks like Posh Spice’s talent for singing was passed on to her newly-minted 18-year-old!

Along with the adorable video, Victoria also shared a heartfelt message to her son. “Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become,” Victoria’s caption to her video post, also shared by husband David, began. “You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar,” she wrote, adding a string of star emojis with a red heart at the end.

The Beckhams seriously know how to celebrate significant moments in their kids’ lives. We loved getting a glimpse at some of Victoria and David’s favorite snapshots of Cruz over the years. And, based on this videos of Cruz singing, we can tell the 18-year-old has a real future in music if that’s what he wishes to pursue. Who knows? Maybe after the Spice Girls, Victoria’s sons will form a group called the Beckham Boys! We jest, but we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Cruz.

