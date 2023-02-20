Cindy Crawford’s Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber Shared the Sweetest Birthday Message to Her Mom Complete With Home Movies

A close bond between a mother and daughter is very special, and two people who know that well are Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. The mother-daughter duo are so close, often attending red carpet events together, twinning their ensembles, and championing each other on social media. For Crawford’s 57th birthday, Kaia took to Instagram and shared the sweetest message to her supermodel mom, and the post has us feeling pretty emotional.

In the video post, which Kaia shared to Instagram earlier today, a montage of home movies featuring Crawford appears on the screen. Over audio, the song “Hero” by family of the year plays — the perfect accompaniment to Kaia’s special message to her mom. Among some of the clips in the video, a few feature Crawford snuggling baby Kaia. While the video was enough to get us teary-eyed, Kaia’s message to her mom really showed just how important their mother-daughter bond is.

“Happy birthday to my hero, the woman who brought me into this world and who’s arms i’ve been falling into ever since. I love you mama,” the 21-year-old captioned her post. Kaia also thanked her dad, Crawford’s husband of more than 20 years Rande Gerber, for “making this sweet sweet video that captures [Crawford’s] heart so perfectly.”

Kaia’s post was honestly such a sweet way to make her mom feel special. We’ve always known this mother-daughter pair was super close, but the chance to see these special home videos really demonstrates just how much love exists between Crawford and her daughter. As Crawford celebrates her 57th birthday, we can only imagine she’s surrounded by so much love and affection.

